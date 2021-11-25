Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ESSA Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of EPIX opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $601.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.58. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 976.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,950 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,466,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 1,319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.