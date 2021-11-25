Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $755,670.45 and approximately $213.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00067726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00072696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.20 or 0.07506073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,930.38 or 0.99956235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

