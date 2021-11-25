Brokers Set Expectations for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52).

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.31.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

