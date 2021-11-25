Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Cut by Analyst

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FTC Solar in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTCI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

