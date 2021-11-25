Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.63, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

