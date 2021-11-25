Bela (BELA) Price Up 19.1% This Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Bela has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bela coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Bela has a total market capitalization of $314,699.34 and $1,148.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bela Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,487,568 coins and its circulating supply is 49,341,185 coins. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

