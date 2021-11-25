Financial Survey: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tivity Health and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 1 3 2 0 2.17 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 8 0 3.00

Tivity Health currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 56.49%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivity Health and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $437.71 million 2.98 -$223.63 million $2.36 11.10 Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.95 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health 26.07% 163.79% 14.79% Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Quipt Home Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet. The company was founded by Robert E. Stone and Thomas G. Cigarran in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

