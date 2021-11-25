Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Dada Nexus updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on DADA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Dada Nexus worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

