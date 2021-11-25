Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Dada Nexus updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:DADA opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27.
Several equities analysts have commented on DADA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.12.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
