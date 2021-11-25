American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.