American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.95. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Woodmark by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,267,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.