Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jonestrading

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.58. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

