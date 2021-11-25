TheStreet Upgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to C

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSYS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of SSYS opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

