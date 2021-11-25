ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESE. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

