Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

