Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.81.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.
See Also: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.