Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.