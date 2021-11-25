Insider Buying: Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE UIS opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
About Unisys
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
