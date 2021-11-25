Insider Buying: Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE UIS opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

