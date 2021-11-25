Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,508 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 1,177.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOCT opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

