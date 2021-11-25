Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $751,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

HON opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.98 and its 200 day moving average is $223.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

