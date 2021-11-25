Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $708,000 Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $150,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,637,000 after buying an additional 2,903,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 2,024,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after buying an additional 1,006,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

