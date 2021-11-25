Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AFT opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $16.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

