James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,897 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.91 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $87.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,167,000 after acquiring an additional 436,053 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.