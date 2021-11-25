Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $124.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

