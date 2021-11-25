iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

