-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perpetua Resources.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,810 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,361,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 799,509 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.