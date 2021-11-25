Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.19. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of ($3.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.75%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

