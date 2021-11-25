William A. Zartler Acquires 15,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

