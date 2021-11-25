Insider Selling: GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of GTY Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,747.10.

GTYH opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $396.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.14. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 77,462 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,363,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $7,648,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

