The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $105,913.83 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,902 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $57,905.68.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $17,037.50.

On Friday, October 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $15,712.50.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

