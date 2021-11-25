Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Welltower in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WELL. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 697.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Welltower by 83.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 110,182 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

