DA Davidson Comments on Douglas Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,926,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 840,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

