Brokers Set Expectations for HireRight Holdings Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HireRight in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HireRight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

HireRight stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. HireRight has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

