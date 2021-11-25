Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 39,957 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,957 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,137. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCBI opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBI. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.