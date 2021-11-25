Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 210.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 72,689 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 36.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 228,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

