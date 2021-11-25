Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

