Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,248 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 548,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 357,613 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 375,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.11 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10.

