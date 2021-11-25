Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 44.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 62.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,065,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.