Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

FBC stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

