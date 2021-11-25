Comparing Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (CYRBY) & The Competition

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS: CYRBY) is one of 316 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Competitors 3503 14276 14167 347 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.1%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 110.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $647.58 million $341.44 million 2.59 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Competitors $729.35 million $23.74 million 23.06

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 48.22% 15.59% 8.19% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Competitors 16.75% 2.27% 1.91%

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações rivals beat Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

