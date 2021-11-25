Analysts Expect Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Logan Ridge Finance.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRFC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $68.45 million, a P/E ratio of 157.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.