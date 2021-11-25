Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:DEI opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

