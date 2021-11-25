Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.74. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

