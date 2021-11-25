Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 455,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,064,000 after purchasing an additional 351,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

