Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,506,000 after buying an additional 155,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,936,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $84,570,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:STL opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

