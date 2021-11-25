Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,728 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

