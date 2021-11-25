Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM opened at $620.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $633.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.82 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,000,847 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

