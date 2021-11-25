Private Capital Group LLC Sells 299 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $77.93 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

