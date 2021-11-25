Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,399,636.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $232.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.22 and a 200 day moving average of $200.22. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.85 and a 12 month high of $239.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

