Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.51. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.