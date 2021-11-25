State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of iRobot worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,924,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,268,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

