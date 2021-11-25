State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in O-I Glass by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in O-I Glass by 107,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $3,436,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of OI opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

